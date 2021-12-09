Elderly father joins anti-PKK protest for missing daughter

An elderly father on Thursday joined the ongoing protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the Turkish government says has links with the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Abdurrahman Bozanlı, 80, joined the protest for his daughter Helin, who was taken away by the terror group in 2013 at the age of 12.

The frail old man, who has difficulty in walking and speaking, was accompanied by his son-in-law Agit Demir.

Demir told reporters that the family has not heard from Helin ever since she was abducted by the terror group.

"We have searched for her for years but could never find her. We are here for her and to support all these families," he said.

"Helin, wherever you are, just come back to us. Take refuge with our state," he added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terror groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law, if they surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women children and infants.