Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects fleeing to Greece

At least six suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were nabbed in northwestern Turkey while trying to escape to Greece, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Three others were also arrested by Turkish border guards in Edirne province, the ministry added on Twitter.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.