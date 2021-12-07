Turkish troops neutralize one more senior figure of PKK

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a so-called area commander of the PKK terror group, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Ferhat Tunç, code-named Rubar, was neutralized in a joint operation conducted by intelligence, aviation, and special forces, Süleyman Soylu announced on Twitter.

One pistol, two hand grenades, one thermal goggle, and some organizational documents were recovered from the suspect during the operation conducted in Hacılar village of southeastern Şanlıurfa province's Bozova district, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





