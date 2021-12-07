Turkey and Qatar sign several more cooperation agreements to boost bilateral relations

Turkey and Qatar on Tuesday signed 15 new agreements to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the signing ceremony of multiple agreements in various areas, including trade, investment, development, culture, youth, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and the media.

A memorandum of understanding on disaster and emergency management and an agreement to establish institutional cooperation between Turkey's Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Qatar's Doha Forum were also signed between the two countries.

Turkey's Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) and the Qatar Development Bank also inked a memorandum of understanding.

A deal between the Turkish Standards Institute (TurkStat) and the Qatar General Organization for Standardization was also signed.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey and the Qatari Businessmen's Association.

Anadolu Agency, Turkey's leading news source, and the Qatari News Agency are also expected to sign a cooperation agreement in the field of the media.

Following the signing ceremony, Erdoğan and Al Thani are expected to attend the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Earlier, Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by Al Thani, and the duo held a one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.

Erdoğan arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Al Thani.









