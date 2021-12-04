Turkey launches new anti-terrorism operation to 'neutralize' PKK terrorists

Turkey launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the country's southeastern province of Diyarbakır and the eastern province of Muş, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

The ministry said that Operation Eren Winter-11 Martyr Gendarmerie Lt. Ismail Moray includes 1,300 troops and 84 operational teams from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations, and rangers.

"Eren Winter operations, which are carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, continue successfully with confidence and determination with the support of our people," the written statement added.

This year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The latest action is aimed at eliminating PKK terrorists hiding out in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.