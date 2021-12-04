At least 10 Daesh/ISIS suspects caught in Turkey

At least 10 people with suspected links to terrorist group Daesh/ISIS were apprehended in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to nab the suspects, considered to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of Daesh/ISIS in the metropolis, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of the investigation, police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 13 locations in seven different Istanbul districts and nabbed the suspects.

A large number of digital material and organizational documents were also seized during the raids.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by its terrorists multiple times. The group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.