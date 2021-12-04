5 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists, who attempted to attack the region of Operation Peace Spring-where Turkish soldiers are keeping the peace in an area once threatened by terrorists-were "responded to in kind" by heroic Turkish commandos, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our Hero Commandos continue to strike the terrorists in northern Syria," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



