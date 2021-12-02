NUREDDIN NEBATI TAKES REINS AS TURKEYS NEW FINANCE MINISTER

Nureddin Nebati was sworn in as Turkey's new treasury and finance minister on Thursday.

Nebati, 57, replaces Lutfi Elvan, who held the portfolio for a little over a year.

He stepped down after requesting an exemption from the post, according to a government announcement.

Nebati was previously working as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor's degree in public administration and a master's in social sciences from Istanbul University, along with a doctorate in political science and public administration from Kocaeli University.



