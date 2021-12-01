3 Daesh/ISIS suspects to be deported after arrest in northern Turkey

Three people, who were earlier arrested in northern Turkey for their suspected links to Daesh/ISIS terror group, will be deported, security sources said on Wednesday.

Local anti-terror and intelligence police teams nabbed the suspects of Iraqi origin on Nov. 25 when they raided their addresses in Samsun on the Black Sea coast, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to have been operating for the terror group during their stay in Iraq.

They were handed over to anti-migrant trafficking and border teams for their deportation upon the instructions of the prosecutors.

Separately, four other Daesh/ISIS suspects-all Iraqi nationals-were nabbed in simultaneous operations in Samsun.

During the search at the addresses, police seized digital materials along with documents related to the terror group.

The suspects, identified only by initials S.A.M.M., R.A.M.M., S.A.M.M., and W.A.M.M., were also active within the terror group in Iraq, the sources added.

While two of the suspects were referred to the anti-migrant trafficking and border teams for deportation, legal procedures continue for the remaining two suspects.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



