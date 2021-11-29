4 killed, 19 wounded when powerful storm hits Istanbul

At least four people lost their lives on Monday when the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul was struck by a fierce storm with powerful winds, the governor's office said.

At least 19 other people were injured, including three seriously, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Emergency services are working hard to get help to people in need, the office added.

Since Monday morning, the city-home to over 15 million people-has contended with powerful winds which uprooted trees, ripped off rooftops, and even toppled a clock tower.