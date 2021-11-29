ARGENTINAS MESSI WINS SEVENTH BALLON DOR

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award as the world's best male footballer for a record-extending seventh time on Monday.



The 34-year-old beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho to the prize. Lewandowski won striker of the year and Chelsea club of the year for both men's and women's achievements.



Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas took the women's individual award at a star-studded ceremony in Paris after helping Barca to a treble.



Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for best men's young player ahead of England's Jude Bellingham and Germany's Jamal Musiala while Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma took the Yashin goalkeeping award.



