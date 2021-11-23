Over 119.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 119.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

More than 56.09 million people have gotten a first vaccine dose and over 50.14 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 11.97 million people.

The ministry recorded 28,170 new coronavirus cases, 208 deaths, and 29,353 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 365,412 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.16 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 258.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.