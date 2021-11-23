No salary for unvaccinated Hertha players in quarantine

Hertha Berlin are not paying players who are unvaccinated against coronavirus and end up in quarantine, their sporting director said on Tuesday.



Media reports have said fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have also implemented the same policy amid a debate over Joshua Kimmich not being jabbed.



"We'd already decided that from November 2 unvaccinated players would not get their salary for time spent in quarantine," Fredi Bobic was quoted as saying by the B.Z. and Bild newspapers.



Hertha have already been affected several times by coronavirus cases, but reports say all or almost all players are now jabbed.



At the beginning of October, Hertha said unvaccinated players would have to pay for PCR tests themselves.



Hertha's capacity for vaccinated fans at the Olympiastadion has also been cut to around 42,000 because of rising coronavirus cases in the German capital.



The city's Senate also said at a news conference that Union Berlin would now be allowed around 16,000 fans at home games.



A sell-out 22,000 attended Union's 2-0 home win over Hertha on Saturday with only vaccinated supporters admitted.



Wolfsburg will only be allowed to play in front of 15,000 people in the coming weeks while VfB Stuttgart are to have a maximum capacity of 25,000.



Germany's fourth coronavirus wave affected several leading names on Tuesday, including RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and captain Peter Gulacsi, who both tested positive and were ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League game at Club Brugge.



Players at second division Werder Bremen also got their third coach in four days on Tuesday.



Interim coach Danijel Zenkovic tested positive, as did midfielder Nicolai Rapp. The under-19 coach and former Bremen player Christian Brand has taken temporary charge.



Previous coach Markus Anfang resigned at the weekend after allegations he used a fake coronavirus vaccine certificate.



Media reports say Bremen want former Holstein Kiel boss Ole Werner as their permanent coach.