3 terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey: Interior Ministry

At least three terrorists were "neutralized" in a domestic anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the armed terrorists were targeted by local gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren Winter-7.

The action was taken in the rural area of Seyh Habib in Bitlis province, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralized in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

The ministry did not give any more details, but the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

This year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.