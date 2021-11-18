Over 119M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 119.03 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

More than 55.97 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.9 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.81 million people.

The ministry recorded 22,234 new COVID-19 cases, 226 deaths, and 29,538 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 357,223 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.12 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 255.23 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.



