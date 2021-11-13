Over 118.3M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 118.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Saturday.

More than 55.8 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.5 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.6 million people.

The ministry recorded 22,583 new coronavirus cases, 215 deaths, and 25,254 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 347,426 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared the latest incidence map displaying the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

The number of cases followed an upward trend in the metropolis Istanbul to hit 307.4 and in the western Izmir province to reach 69.6, while it showed a slight fall down to 287 in the capital Ankara.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 252.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.





