4 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

At least four terrorists were "neutralized" in a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the nation's Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the armed terrorists were neutralized by local gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren-13.

It was carried out under the coordination of gendarmerie forces in the rural area of Mt. Herekol in the Pervari district of Siirt province, it said.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

The ministry did not name the group to which the terrorists were affiliates but the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operations in the region are ongoing, it said.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.