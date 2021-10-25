13 FETO terror suspects nabbed in central Turkey

At least 13 suspects linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were arrested in Turkey's central Konya province on Monday.

After prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 16 suspects, the counter-terror teams in Konya conducted an operation against cadets who had been dismissed as part of the investigation into the military branch of the terrorist organization.

Of those arrested, nine suspects were released after handing in statements, reported a security official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After being brought to the courthouse, three suspects, including the terror-group's so-called executive at the Turkish Armed Forces, were remanded into custody. Another was released on bail.

The suspects revealed details about 42 of their accomplices during interrogation.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.