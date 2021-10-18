Over 114.2M coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 114.22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Monday.

Nearly 55 million people have been given a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while around 47.45 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

According to the data, some 88% of Turkey's adult population has now received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.87 million people.

The ministry also recorded 29,240 new cases, 214 fatalities and 26,539 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

As many as 351,165 virus tests were conducted over the past day, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.9 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 240.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.