More than 112 mln COVID vaccine shots administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered over 112.36 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

More than 54.49 million people have been given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine , while around 46.24 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.74 million people.

Separately, the ministry also recorded 28,370 new cases, 196 coronavirus-related deaths, and 25,772 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

As many as 344,280 virus tests were conducted in the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.85 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 237 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.