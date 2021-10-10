1 Turkish police officer killed, 3 injured in YPG/PKK terror attack in northern Syria

A Turkish special operations police officer was killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in northern Syria , Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The casualties occurred when the YPG/PKK terrorists attacked an armored vehicle with a guided missile in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said.

It added that one of the injured was in serious condition.

Turkey has been carrying out operations against terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria, particularly the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In northern Iraq, Turkey has carried out as series of Pence (Claw) operations since 2019, along with three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



