At least 36 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Thirty-six irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to security forces on Tuesday.

Security forces, acting on a tip, held nine migrants in the Kofcaz district of Kirklareli province before they were referred to the provincial migration 0ffice.

And Twenty-seven migrants were held in the Muradiye district of Van province, according to a police statement.

Gendarmerie teams stopped and searched two minibuses in the Karahan neighborhood, where 27 Afghan nationals, including children and women, were found who entered the country illegally.

The migrants were transferred to local migration offices after routine procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.