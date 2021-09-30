Turkey vows to contribute to fight against climate change

Turkey on Thursday vowed to contribute to the fight against climate change.

This came in a meeting of the country's National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara. The meeting lasted for about three and half hours.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the council said that global action plans against the threat of climate change must be implemented.

About the Cyprus issue and Greece's arms purchases from France, it said that backing unilateral actions of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration would deepen disputes in the region.

The statement also called on the international community to act together and take responsibility to overcome humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Pointing to the recently intensified attacks against civilians in northern Syria by the Bashar al-Assad regime, the council said that actions targeting civilians and damaging stability will disrupt the fragile balance in the region and impede a lasting solution.