Turkey has administered over 108.7M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 108.7 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released Tuesday.

More than 53.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 44 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that some 86% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.2 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry also recorded 28,892 new coronavirus cases and 239 related fatalities over the past day.

As many as 356,661 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Health Minister Fehrettin Koca said the number of COVID-19 cases among those up to 17 years of age has doubled over the last three weeks with the re-opening of schools.