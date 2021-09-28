64 irregular migrants held in western Turkey

A total of 64 irregular migrants were held in Turkey's western province of Mugla in two separate incidents, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command on Tuesday.

In a statement, the command said 58 migrants were held on Sept. 26 onboard a sailing boat off Fethiye district. Two suspected migrant smugglers were also rounded up, it added.

Separately, it said six more irregular migrants were rescued off Bodram district on Tuesday after being pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek officials.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians-more than any other country.