Turkish police round up 3 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Three suspects were arrested in southwestern Turkey for their alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, police said on Monday.

In an operation carried out in the Denizli province, police busted various addresses to nab the suspects, including two Iraqi nationals.

Some digital materials were also seized during the raids.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.