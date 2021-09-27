Turkey has administered over 108.3M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 108.3 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released Monday.

More than 53.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 43.8 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that some 86% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.2 million people.

The ministry recorded 27,188 new coronavirus cases and 206 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 353,324 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.