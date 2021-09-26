Turkish army thwarts YPG/PKK attack bid in northern Syria

Turkish forces on Sunday neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists who were preparing to target areas in northern Syria that had been cleared of terror elements following Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in 2019.

The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that the terrorists were neutralized by Turkish commando units.

On Saturday, six other YPG/PKK terrorists had also been neutralized as they were preparing to launch an attack to disrupt the peace and security in the region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey , the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



