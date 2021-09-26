Over 250 irregular migrants held in southwestern Turkey

A group of 254 irregular migrants attempting to go abroad illegally were held by local authorities in southwestern Turkey.

After obtaining information that irregular migrants had embarked on vessel into the Aegean Sea, local gendarmerie forces in the Fethiye district of western Mugla province informed the Coast Guard, which then stopped the boat and referred the migrants to the provincial migration office.

Among the irregular migrants were nationals of Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Furthermore, security forces launched an investigation to catch the smugglers suspected to be behind the organization.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.