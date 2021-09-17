Ankara strongly condemns ‘heinous’ terror attack in Nigeria

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday denounced a " heinous terrorist attack " in Nigeria which left a dozen of soldiers killed.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 12 soldiers lost their lives during a terrorist attack in Borno province, located in the northeast of Nigeria, on 16 September 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives, to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria ," it added.

The Boko Haram terrorist group attacked a military convoy in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state on Thursday, killing 12 soldiers.

According to local media reports, the attack took place as the convoy was traveling on a highway between Borno's capital Maiduguri and the garrison town of Monguno.

Boko Haram has been carrying out violent attacks on civilians in communities and military bases in the region since July 2009.