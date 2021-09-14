Turkey has administered over 103.01M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 103.01 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to new figures released Tuesday.

Over 51.98 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.92 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 83.74% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.56 million people.

Separately, the ministry reported 27,802 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 276 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 334,535 tests for the virus were carried out over the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.64 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 225.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.