Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized at least seven PKK /KCK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Seven senior members of the terrorist group were neutralized in the Gara region, the ministry said, adding that anti-terror operations continue in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey .

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.