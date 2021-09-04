Turkey defeat Gibraltar 3-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Saturday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.

Playing at Victoria Stadium , Turkish forward Enes Ünal missed the penalty in minute four.

The Turkish team broke the deadlock in the second half as the goal came from Halil Dervişoğlu 's close-range finish in the 54th minute

Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled the game after firing a long-range bullet in the 65th minute, while Kenan Karaman scored his team's third goal in minute 83.