'Turkey cannot handle new wave of migration'

The Turkish presidential spokesman and UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs on Wednesday discussed the current developments in Syria and Afghanistan, as Turkey stressed that it cannot handle a new wave of migration.

In a meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, İbrahim Kalın and Martin Griffiths discussed the humanitarian situation and aid issues in Syria and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Turkey stressed that reaching a political solution is essential for ending the current humanitarian crisis in Syria, expressing satisfaction over the UN Security Council Resolution 2585, which ensures the continuation of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The importance of ensuring stability and peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan was highlighted, along with an emphasis that Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migration.

It was also emphasized that the international community should take responsibility urgently and decisively.

The sides agreed that Turkey and the UN should maintain close coordination to prevent humanitarian crises.