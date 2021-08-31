Turkey has given over 94M COVID-19 jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Tuesday.

Over 48.28 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 37.1 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.54 million people.

The data showed that at least 77.77% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 21,893 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 252 more people have died of the disease.

Earlier this month, Turkey expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone age 15 and over, as well as people 12 and over who have a chronic disease.

Meanwhile, a circular issued on Tuesday by the country's Interior Ministry said those aged 18 and over who have not yet been vaccinated, or those who have not recovered from the disease must provide a negative PCR test early next month to participate in certain public activities.

The circular also said that a negative PCR test will be required for intercity trips by planes, buses, trains, and other public transport from those who are not yet vaccinated or from those who have not recovered from the disease.

As the country prepares for resuming face-to-face education five days a week beginning Sept. 6, the circular affirmed that negative PCR tests twice a week will be mandatory for unvaccinated teachers, staff, and university students when academic activities resume.