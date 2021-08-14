TURKEYS DEFENSE CHIEF HULUSI AKAR INSPECTS MEASURES TAKEN ON IRAN BORDER

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar , together with military commanders, conducted on-site inspections of measures taken on the Iranian border on Saturday.

Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler , and Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever were welcomed at Van Ferit Melen Airport.

They visited the Kocaçukur Tepe observation post at an altitude of 2,618 meters (8,589 feet).

Soldiers in the post told Akar: "Neither terrorists nor illegal immigrants can enter our country while we are here."

The defense minister and the commanders later visited the Hangedik Base Area at an altitude of 2,430 meters (7,972 feet) to continue their inspections in the region.



