Nice thrash champions Lille as Galtier wins on return to former club

Nice manager Christophe Galtier celebrated a winning return to his former club Lille on Saturday, as they hammered the French Ligue 1 champions 4-0 at Stade Pierre Mauroy for their first victory of the campaign.

Nice's Danish forward Kasper Dolberg scored in either half, including a first-minute goal from close range, while midfielder Hicham Boudaoui 's early strike and the impressive Amine Gouiri 's first-half penalty completed the rout.

Dolberg's second goal came shortly after the hour mark as he nodded in from a corner to mount the pressure on new Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec , whose side secured a last-gasp 3-3 draw at 10-man Metz in their opening game.