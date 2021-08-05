3 MORE PKK TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS EASTERN VAN PROVINCE

Turkish security forces have neutralized three armed PKK terrorists in the eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that a police special operations team took action in the Soguksu region of Caldiran district.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





