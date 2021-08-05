Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to 'be part of solution'

Turkey expects the actors involved in the Cyprus issue to help find a solution to the long-standing dispute on the island, rather than drag the process into a deadlock, the Turkish National Security Council said on Thursday.

"Actors who are parties to the Cyprus issue have been invited to be part of the solution, rather than insisting on their uncompromising approach," a written statement released after the council meeting, which had convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in the capital Ankara.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Touching on ongoing wildfires in southern Turkey that have been burning for more than a week, the statement said that efforts to contain the flames were reviewed at the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, along with "disinformation campaigns" and additional measures.

According to official figures, at least eight people have lost their lives since the fires started in southern coastal areas last Wednesday.

On the PKK terror group, the statement condemned countries that protect the group and "encourage them to continue their attacks against peace and stability in our region."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The statement also said that Turkey urged Armenia to abandon its "aggressive rhetoric and actions and to adhere to its commitments and to develop cooperation with the countries of the region."

This came after a Russia-brokered cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan last year ended clashes that had erupted over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenia's nearly three-decade occupation.