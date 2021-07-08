Turkish parliament ratifies 4th judicial reform package

Turkish lawmakers on Thursday ratified the country's fourth judicial reform package.

The package includes new measures to combat violence against women.

Under the legislation, harsher punishments for homicide, premeditated assault, torture, and deprivation of liberty committed against a spouse will now also include partners who are divorced.

Arrests for crimes including genocide, violating the Constitution, and sexual abuse of children will depend on strong suspicion based on concrete evidence.

Judgeship candidates and lawyer trainees will be given the opportunity to do internships at the Constitutional Court.