Turkish foreign minister set to pay official visit to Finland

The Turkish foreign minister is set to pay an official visit to Finland on July 7-8, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto will discuss "all aspects of Turkey-Finland bilateral relations," said the statement.

The two officials will also exchange "views on Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments."