US withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete: Military

The process to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by September is more than 90% complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

CENTCOM said 984 C-17 loads of material have departed Afghanistan while 17,074 pieces of equipment have been marked for destruction.

"The 17,074 pieces of equipment comprise almost entirely federal excess personal property. Most of this equipment is not defensive articles or considered to be major equipment," CENTCOM said in a weekly update.

The US officially has handed over seven facilities to the Afghan defense ministry.

CENTCOM has been providing weekly updates on the process to meet US President Joe Biden's commitment to end the US's longest war by Sept. 11.

The White House said Friday that full withdrawal will be completed by the end of August.