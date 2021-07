In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday wished a happy birthday to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the founding president of Kazakhstan.

In addition to sending birthday greetings, Erdoğan also wished Nazarbayev health and long life, according to a statement by Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate.

Nazarbayev, 81, served as Kazakhstan's first president from April 1990 until stepping down in March 2019.