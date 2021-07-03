England come home from Rome with semi-final spot booked

England will return from Rome to a London semi-final date with Denmark on Wednesday after a convincing 4-0 win over Ukraine in the last eight of Euro 2020.



Captain Harry Kane needed just four minutes to break the deadlock from a fine Raheem Sterling pass and England were even quicker in their start to the second half.



Harry Maguire headed in a free-kick within a minute of the restart and Kane added an immediate third before Jordan Henderson nodded the fourth in the 63rd.



England meet Denmark one game away from reaching a first final since they won the World Cup in 1966. Denmark, European champions in 1992, beat the Czech Republic 2-1 earlier Saturday in Baku.



The first semi-final at Wembley, which also hosts the July 11 final, is Spain v Italy on Tuesday.



