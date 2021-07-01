Turkey returns to normal after fall in COVID-19 cases

With the third stage of the normalization process underway, Turkey Thursday ended some COVID-19 restrictions as of 05.00 a.m. local time.

Turkish Interior Ministry issued a circular on June 27 to announce the measures being taken in the third stage of the gradual normalization process.

The curfew between 22:00 p.m. and 05:00 a.m. from Mondays to Saturdays, and the full-day curfew on Sundays, and the intercity travel restrictions have ended, according to the ministry.

All workplaces and cinemas, which have suspended their activities as part of the coronavirus measures, will reopen.

Cafes and restaurants will serve people with no limitation on the guest number in indoor and outdoor areas.

Restrictions and measures in accommodation facilities will end, with hygiene, mask, and social distancing rules still to be followed.

Outdoor wedding ceremonies will be held without a guest limit and food/drink can be served, while some restrictions are still in place for indoor ceremonies.

Events such as concerts, festivals, and youth camps will be allowed provided that the previously set rules are followed.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey is set to end the pandemic curfews as of July 1 after a nationwide fall in COVID-19 cases.

On June 1, the country eased some measures following a 17-day strict lockdown.

On Wednesday, Turkey confirmed over 5.42 million coronavirus cases in total, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,732 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.9 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 182.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.







