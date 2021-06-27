Pro-CHP Odatv become an object of derision after using delusive image

Dozens of social media accounts and the pro-opposition media outlets have drawn strong reactions after sharing fake and baseless news [fistly published by the Odatv] to make the propaganda and mislead the Turkish public.

The opposition figures shared the unclarified photos [featuring some weapons laid on the ground in front of a dormitory for girls located in the district of Ataşehir, Istanbul] on their social media accounts to allege that the arms belong to the paramilitary groups.







The manipulated images were previously published by the Odatv website [which has close ties to the opposition side] to hit out at Kadem charity that runs the sorority, but then the fact has come into open after a film production named Mavi refutes the claims made by opposition parties and media outlets, saying the weapons were fake and using the toy guns at their film sets.



The company also stressed that they have been using the basement floor of the closed dormitory during the COVID-19 pandemic as a depot to keep the film equipment in safe hands.



KADEM also made an announcement via a social media post on Sunday, and saying that the charity will file a lawsuit against the unfounded and biased claims made by the opposition figures and media outlets.

The fake image incident has revealed that Turkey's opposition sides have been only benefiting from the social media platforms and troll websites and accounts to do politics in Turkey by walking away from of realities and ethics of Turkish politics.









