Vehicle registrations in Turkey leap 47.6% in May

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged 47.6% in May compared to the same month last year, the country's statistics authority revealed on Friday.

A total of 76,877 new and old vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling on Turkish roads neared 24.62 million as of May.

The figure, however, decreased 25% from a month ago, TurkStat said.

Automobiles accounted for 49.9%, followed by motorcycles 27.9%, small trucks 12.4%, tractors 6.1%, trucks 2.9%, buses 0.4%, minibuses 0.3%, and special purpose vehicles 0.1% in May.

In terms of distribution of model brands for newly registered cars, 13.3% were Renault, 13.3% Fiat, and 10.6% Volkswagen.

In the January-May period, the number of registered vehicles soared 61.2% year-on-year to 502,973.