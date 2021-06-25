News World Russia reiterates offer for dialogue with European Union

Those countries "often speak groundlessly" about a threat from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, singling out Poland and the Baltics. "President Putin was and remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels," Peskov said.

Russia has reiterated its offer for dialogue with the European Union, after a number of EU leaders expressed opposition to holding high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin.



Some EU members like Poland and the Baltic states had spoken out against dialogue with Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to news agency Interfax.



"I reiterate that we regret this turn of events," Peskov said.



Peskov added that Putin remained interested in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels.



At their summit that ended on Friday, the 27 EU leaders could not agree on a proposal pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to set up a summit with Russia.



They did agree to toughen their stance towards Russia and threatened harsher sanctions.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was ready for an "equal dialogue" with the EU, spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.



But this dialogue could not be based "on threats of unilateral and illegal sanctions against our country, which will inevitably be followed by a proportionate response, and Brussels is well aware of that," Zakharova said.











