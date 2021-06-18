Turkey administers over 1.5M vaccine shots in 24 hours

Turkey administered over 1.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, according to official figures released on Friday.

Over 40.21 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 25.93 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.27 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

It also confirmed 5,575 new coronavirus cases across the country in the last 24 hours, including 497 symptomatic patients. The number of new cases on Thursday was 5,904.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.35 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,071 with 59 new fatalities.

As many as 4,427 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.22 million.

Over 58.12 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 856.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that among 206 countries, Turkey ranks ninth in terms of the number of vaccines administered.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey currently has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday to Saturday and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.84 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 177.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.