Another family joins anti-PKK sit-in in southeastern Turkey

One more family on Thursday joined the ongoing sit-in against the PKK terrorist group in southeastern Turkey.

Families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been protesting in the Diyarbakir province since Sept. 3, 2019, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to Turkish authorities.

The protest outside the offices of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, had started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists.

Hailing from the eastern Mus province, Yemlihan Arul, the brother of Mustafa, who was abducted and taken to the mountains seven years ago, joined the protest on Thursday.

Stressing that his only wish is to reunite with his brother, Arul said: "Come out, my brother. Don't get fooled by anyone. Those places are not for you. Return to our paradise-like homeland."

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.